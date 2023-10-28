We once again receive an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pokémon GO.

It is not the first time that Pokémon GO fans surprise us by showing really curious aspects, in this case focused on the amount of Battle Points a species of wild Pokémon hasspecifically a Fasterthe Ground and Rock type Pokémon introduced as an older evolution of Rhydon.

Taking into account that the probability of catching a Pokémon is directly linked to the CP of a Pokémon, without a doubt It would be tedious to have to catch a Pokémon that has more than 3200 Battle Points. It should be noted that this Pokémon appeared thanks to the use of a Daily Adventure Incense, a mechanic that can be used in a similar way to a common Incense but with a duration of 15 minutes.

Without a doubt, the final capture he obtained is surprising. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I didn’t even KNOW you could encounter such a high cp pkmn in the wild????

