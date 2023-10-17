Pokémon GO Party Play is one of the latest developments we have seen in the Niantic title for mobile phones. Here you can take a first look at all the special investigations and unique rewards that you can get as a result of this incredible event. All players who are level 15 or older will be able to benefit from this new addition to the game. We invite you to read this informative article to learn more about this Pokémon GO update.

What is the Party Play function?

Pokémon GO has received this new feature, which allows you to create teams with friends in different ways than the ones we already know. This mechanic, as we have mentioned before, will be available to all players who have a level higher than 15. As of October 17, 2023, it has come into effect. Party Play is also designed to allow up to 4 players to join a single instance.while allowing our friends to appear in the game through their avatars in the “overworld.”

When we use this new feature, we will complete group challenges, fighting together in raids, spinning the famous Pokéstops and capturing unique Pokémon to achieve the best rewards.

The Party Power Bonus

This exclusive bonus of the new Pokémon GO mechanics will also allow us to double all the damage of our next charged attack. This will allow us to have greater effectiveness in raids. Which will help us tip the balance of the confrontation in our favor. There is also a set of special research as part of the welcome event that will allow us to obtain juicy rewards for exploring this new mechanic.

Part 1

In this first phase, we will have to complete a total of 10 group challenges. – Meeting with Chansey. Catch 10 normal type Pokémon while we are part of a group. – Get 2000 XP points and an encounter with Eevee, 2000 Stardust and an item for the avatar (t-shirt).

Part 2

Complete 30 more group challenges – Encounter with Lapras. Catch a total of 15 Water-type Pokémon while in a party – 3000 XP, encounter with Vaporeon and 3000 Stardust as well as a T-shirt of this Pokémon for the avatar.

Part 3

Complete a total of 30 Group Challenges – Encounter with Alolan Raichu. Catch 15 Electric-type Pokémon in a group. – 3000 XP and an encounter with Jolteon, 3000 stardust and a t-shirt of the same Pokémon.

Part 4

Complete 30 new group challenges – Encounter with an Alolan Marowak. Catch 15 Fire Pokémon while belonging to a group – 3000 XP, encounter with Flareon and 3000 Stardust, as well as a Flareon t-shirt for our avatar.