Pokémon GO has several game modes, one of them being GO Battle League. In today’s article We will offer you a look at how this game mode works, and the guidelines that we can follow to increase our rank in GO Fighting League. From Ruetir.com we are committed to inform our broad community of all the content that may be of interest. The Niantic title is not at its best for the public, but it is in content. Let’s review:

How ranks work in Pokémon GO

All players in this game mode in Pokémon GO start at rank 1. As we progress and complete certain challenges, that rank will increase. The requirements to climb will increase and progress will become much more difficult and complex. Our rank in GO Fighting League It is linked to the entire game mode in general, and not just the league or cup we are in at a given time. Whether we participate in the Master League, or other competitions, or we play very occasionally.

Ranges 1-20: In this window, we will be asked to play or win a certain number of encounters. These requirements will change over time. Each time we complete them, we can level up. It is estimated that we will need a total of 107 battles to get rank 20. If we win, this progress will be faster.

Each time we complete a set of missions, we can claim both free and Premium, depending on whether we pay for the latter. Each season there will be different bonuses and gifts, so you have to pay attention. You will only have to worry about your rating when you surpass rank 21.

How to increase your rank and rating in the game

This way we can easily rank up in this game mode in Pokémon GO. Remember that each season is different, and requirements and missions may change. We have to focus on two very useful indicators to guide us in this process: Ranks and qualifications.

Ranks are a fixed number, can be achieved by fighting other trainers, and you can go up continuously without always having to win. Once we reach rank 20, this is where the rating will come into play. Here we will have to look at what range we have and how we can maintain and increase it. From rank 21 to 24 We have unique titles, which will increase or decrease depending on whether we win the battles or lose them.

Several ways very useful and quick to raise your rating would:

Win battles against other trainers. Form a good Pokémon team with versatility between attack and defense. The more victories you accumulate, the faster you will progress. Complete encounters with rare Pokémon. Use the Premium Battle Pass. You can use another strategy, although it is somewhat longer and we do not recommend it: Lose games continually so that the game algorithm matches you with players who are easier to beat.

Where to see your ranking officially

Niantic is always aware of every movement that occurs in the official rankings of Pokémon GO’s GO Battle Leagues. And it is no wonder, since it is one of the most played and used functions by the community of players that the game has accumulated over the years.

In this link you can review the movements live that occur in this classification every day.