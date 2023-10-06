Pokémon GO is full of a huge and spectacular range of Pokémon to get. So much so that There is a variant of Pokémon called Galar forms They are being a real sensation among the community. Hence, Pokémon trainers currently have them as a top priority to achieve. In this article as a guide we will help you Effectively capture and evolve both Slowbro and Slowking in Galar form. accompany us

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro

It may seem like a relatively simple step, but it is vital that we know how to deal with it to get all the potential we can out of these types of Galar forms in Pokémon GO. Therefore, what we will need to be able to evolve to Slowpoke of Galar to Slowbro of Galar is as follows:

You’ll have to set up the situation with a friend, who can help us catch a wild Slowpoke. Get ready to catch up to 30 Poison-type Pokémon. You will also need 50 candies/sweets to complete the evolution process. If we have a hard time catching a Slowpoke we can use a Natural Module at a PokéStop. This module will help us attract poison creatures and others in the nearby area.

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke to Galarian Slowking

The next step once the previous one is completed is to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking. What we have to do is follow the same steps as in the previous pointbut with slight modifications:

Once again being able to turn to a friend to configure the best way to face the challenge. This time we will have to catch 30 psychic-type Pokémon. As a next step, we will need 50 candies/sweets. Only in this way can we complete the evolution process.

If you want to attract psychic-type Pokémon to your position, for now there is no exact way to achieve it. Hence its complexity. However, you can adapt to the situation and take advantage of the unique events held in Pokémon GO to have a chance. There are also psychic events that can greatly help you complete this challenge.

As you can see, the Galar forms of these Pokémon have their complexity when it comes to evolving, and we will need a lot of patience and even the help of our friends or nearby Pokémon trainers to help us with this task.