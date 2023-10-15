If you are a fan of the Pokémon universe, you probably know from A to Z all the creatures that have been populating the increasingly wide range of Pokémon that we see in the games. And the Niantic title is by no means the exception. In fact Pokémon GO is receiving more and more Pokémon among their ranks, something that will allow coaches to adapt in the best possible way to what they are looking for. Whether to complete capture objectives, or out of interest in forming a new Pokémon template.

In this article as a guide, we will review how to get Greavard, details and if it has Shiny form at the moment in Pokémon GO. If you are a fan of one of the most played mobile games in recent years, we recommend reading it from beginning to end. You can discover very interesting details.

How to get Greavard in Pokémon GO?

For those who want to add a Greavard to the current Pokémon GO collection, we have a perfect step-by-step guide on how to find this original and curious Pokémon. Pokémon Scarlet and Purple introduced us to the Paldea region, and along the way Greavard, a Pokémon that has a dog-like appearance and is a ghost type. This ghostly puppy has returned after more than a year since its debut and now we can see it in Pokémon GO, available to catch on our mobile phones.

Greavard can currently be found by completing challenges and timed research raids. This Pokémon will not be available in Pokémon GO until October 19, 2023. Its evolution Houndstone will make its debut during the Halloween event that will arrive in Pokémon GO this 2023. It will also be available in 3-star raids. The first part of the event to get Greavard will begin on October 13, 2023 and will end on October 26.

Can we get a Shiny version of the Pokémon?

Currently, and although there are many trainers who are willing to look for as many Shiny shapes as possiblewe can’t get a Greavard Shiny. It must be remembered that the Pokémon is not yet present until October 19, 2023, and there is no sign that we will have a Shiny form to accompany it. In fact, it has to be Niantic that will give more information about the Pokémon and the event in the coming days. Of course, if what we are looking for is to evolve our Greavard, we will have to feed him 50 candies.

