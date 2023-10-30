Pokémon GO offers us a very interesting mechanic to enhance everything we can achieve thanks to the community and ourselves. We are talking about “Best Friend” status. If we follow the steps that we will offer you below, courtesy of the user g47onik, we can ensure that we turn the Pokémon we want into our best friend with a few simple steps. In this article as a guide, we will help you write down the manual steps that we must follow if we want to achieve the “Best Friend” status of Pokémon GO currently:

These are the steps to get “Best Friend”

The steps to follow are very simple, simply you have to start as follows:

Give your Pokémon friend 3 berries. After that, play with it (it works for any Pokémon you select to achieve this status). Take a photo with the Pokémon. Another useful way to get the status is to finish 3 battles with your chosen Pokémon (both PvP, gym battles and training). When you have done all this, you will have to repeat the following process a total of 3 more times.

The process to repeat 3 times

The step that you have to repeat 3 more times after having completed the first es:

Walk for 2 kilometers in total, or wait for 30 minutes. Use a berry with your favorite Pokémon for this process. Play with him. Take your photo again. Finish a battle.

If you notice, this process is very similar to the one explained above. According to the community and the user who invented the method, by repeating this process we will make our Pokémon happy and happy with us, which will make it excited and allow us to complete a second batch of hearts in the same day. Hence, it allows us to achieve the “Best Friend” status quickly and easily.

How many hearts are there for the “Best Friend” status in Pokémon GO?

To achieve “Best Friend” status with the Pokémon of your choice, you must be aware that We will have to win a total of 300 hearts. We will also get incredible and unique rewards every time we raise our friendship level with the Pokémon we want. A fairly simple process but it takes time. By following these steps, you will be able to achieve this state more quickly than conventionally.