Pokémon GO is full of incredible challenges and features that we cannot ignore. One of the most acclaimed being the famous Dark Raids. In this type of events, we will have to test our skills taken to the limit in battle to achieve unique, juicy and spectacular rewards. Which will help us progress in a multitude of challenges and stand out ahead of other Pokémon trainers in the world created by Niantic for mobile phones.

In addition, one of the main objectives of the Raids is that we go hunting for legendary and unique Pokémon in the entire Nintendo cast. Nowadays, with the members of Team Go Rocket taking over gyms everywhere, we Trainers will finally be able to fight and Capture powerful Pokémon in Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO.

Release window for Dark Raids in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO’s Dark Raids made their debut as part of a unique event called Rising Shadows. In this event that began the day May 22, 2023we could see the future plans that Niantic had in mind for the game, especially in the composition and approach of the Raids, and also in many key aspects of Team Go Rocket. Dark Raids have been progressively introduced and are once again in the main focus this October 2023.

This is how Dark Raids work

These types of challenges are very similar to the normal Raids that we see every day as part of the events that go through the ins and outs of Pokémon GO. The most notable difference between one version of the raids and the other, is that in the Dark version we have the so-called Shadow Pokémon, which are Pokémon captured by Team Go Rocket. Thus being much stronger than they would be normally. When we fight the bosses of these special raids they will get angry.

which will cause both your defense rating and your attack capacity increase considerably. We will have to form teams and alliances with other Pokémon trainers to be successful when facing a Dark Raid in Pokémon GO.

Furthermore, in this type of Raids we can use the Purified Gems to get bonuses for combat. In addition, by completing the raids we will obtain shadow fragments, which will be used to create a unique weapon and special rewards if we collect enough.

This is the list with the Pokémon known in the Dark Raids

1 Star Dark Raid Bosses

Dark Meowth Dark Machomp Dark Wooper Dark Pineco

3 star dark raid bosses

Dark Gligar Dark Electabuzz Dark Magmar

5 star dark raid bosses

Dark Moltres Dark Zapdos

It is planned that later we will meet Dark Lugia in the 5 star dark raids. They will be available from October 28, 2023 to October 29, 2023, so you will have to be quick to take advantage of these unique appearances in Dark Raids.