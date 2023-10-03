Make the most of the Slowpoke Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Shiny Slowpoke be caught? We tell you!

Pokémon GO Featured Hours begin in October. These days dedicated to specific Pokémon come loaded with bonuses and surprises. The first event of the month comes with the calmest and most relaxed Pokémon: the first Featured Pokémon of October is SlowpokeDazed Water-type and Psychic who stars in the Featured Time for October 3. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of Slowpokeand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether you can catch Slowpoke Shiny or get Slowbro or Slowking Shiny.

When is Slowpoke Spotlight Hour?

The Outstanding Hour of Slowpoke is Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to catch more Slowpoke and take advantage of bonuses. It’s important to put attention on Yes you can catch Slowpoke Shiny during this Pokémon GO event.

Time – Tuesday, October 3, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonuses are there in the Slowpoke Featured Hour?

During the Slowpoke Spotlight Hour, trainers will get a special bonus from the Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon. This day’s bonus is ideal for powering up your Pokémon or making special trades.

Bonus – Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon.

¿Variocolor? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Slowpoke Variocolor.

How to prepare for Slowpoke Spotlight Hour?

To make the most of the October 3 Slowpoke Spotlight in Pokémon GO, it’s important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to catch as many Slowpoke as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Slowpoke with good IVs, make sure to capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a perfect Slowbro or Slowking. Make the most of this hour. Capture everything you can to transfer it later and get Double the Candies with which to evolve or give more CP to your Pokémon. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Shiny Slowpokeyou will be able to have Slowbro o Slowking Shiny o Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Slowpoke and its evolutions, remember that they end up being of types Water and Psychic o Poison and Psychicwhose weaknesses and strengths you should know with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

