Make the most of the Yamask Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Shiny Yamask be captured? We tell you!

With the featured hours of Pokémon GO in November about to begin, it’s time to close October with Halloween. The new event of the month comes with the fifth Featured Pokémon of October, YamaskGhost-type spirit that stars in the Featured Hour of the 31st October. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of Yamaskand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether you can catch Yamask Shiny or get Cofagrigus Shiny.

When is Yamask Highlight Time?

The Outstanding Hour of Yamask is Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to capture more Yamask and take advantage of bonuses. It’s important to put attention on yes you can capture Yamask Shiny during this Pokémon GO event, although it is actually possible to do it during the entire Halloween event.

Time – Tuesday, October 31, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonuses are there in the Yamask Spotlight Hour?

During the Yamask Spotlight Hour, trainers will get a special bonus from the Double the Candy when Capturing Pokémon. This day’s bonus is ideal for raising your Pokémon’s CP or making trades.

Bonus – Double Candy when Capturing Pokémon.

¿Variocolor? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Yamask Variocolor.

How to prepare for the Yamask Highlight Hour?

To make the most of the October 31 Yamask Highlight Time in Pokémon GO, it’s important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to capture as many Yamasks as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Yamask with good IVs, be sure to capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a perfect Cofagrigus. Make the most of this hour. Capture everything you can to acquire more Candies and thus be able to enhance your Pokémon by taking advantage of them. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Shiny Yamaskyou will be able to have Cofagrigus Shiny o Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Yamask and the evolution of his Cofagrigus, remember that he ends up being of types Ghostwhose weaknesses and strengths you should know with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

Official Pokémon GO Website