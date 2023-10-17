Make the most of the Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can shiny Pumpkaboo be caught? We tell you!

Featured hours of Pokémon GO continue in October. These days dedicated to specific Pokémon come loaded with bonuses and surprises. The third event of the month comes with the calmest and most relaxed Pokémon: the third Featured Pokémon of October is PumpkabooGhost-type Pumpkin and Plant that stars in the Featured Time for October 17. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of Pumpkabooand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether you can catch Pumpkaboo Shiny or get Gourgeist Shiny.

When is Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour?

The Pumpkaboo Highlight Hour is Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to capture more Pumpkaboo and take advantage of bonuses. It’s important to put attention on yes you can capture Pumpkaboo Shiny during this Pokémon GO event.

Time – Tuesday, October 17, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonuses are there in the Pumpkaboo Featured Hour?

During the Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour, trainers will get a special bonus from the Double Stardust when Capturing Pokémon. This day’s bonus is ideal for giving your Pokémon more CP or being able to make more trades.

Bonus – Double Stardust when Capturing Pokémon.

¿Variocolor? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Variocolor Pumpkaboo.

How to prepare for Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour?

To make the most of the October 17 Pumpkaboo Highlight Hour in Pokémon GO, it’s important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to catch as many Pumpkaboo as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Pumpkaboo with good IVs, be sure to capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a perfect Gourgeist. Make the most of this hour. Capture as much as you can to power up your Pokémon by giving them more CP with Stardust, or accumulate to make trades and complete your Pokédex. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Shiny Pumpkabooyou will be able to have Gourgeist Shiny o Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Pumpkaboo and the evolution of it Gourgeist, remember that it ends up being of types Ghost and Plantwhose weaknesses and strengths you should know with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

