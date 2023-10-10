We tell you everything about the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour for October 2023. All the dates, times, Shiny and bonuses.

We already know how and when the hours of the Featured Pokémon of October 2023 from Pokémon GO. The most terrifying month of the year is full of surprises and days full of advantages and bonuses for players, led by 4 Featured Pokémon Shiny. You want to know When is each featured hour of Pokémon GO in October 2023 and what does each one bring? Keep reading!

Featured Pokémon Time in October 2023 – Pokémon GO

Let’s review when the Featured hour of Slowpoke, Shroomish, Pumpkaboo, Phantump and Yamask in October of 2023 in Pokémon GO. So that you can prepare for Halloween with the most “spooky” creatures, although not all the members of this quintet are shiny, since Phantump will not have Shiny form. Fortunately, the rest yes.

And what bonus does each day of Featured Pokémon bring in October 2023? Keep reading, we are going to leave you all the details:

Outstanding Hour of Slowpoke

Date and Time – Tuesday, October 3, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Possibility of Slowpoke Shiny – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon.

Complete guide.

Shroomish Featured Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, October 10, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Shroomish Shiny Possibility – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double XP when Evolving Pokémon.

Complete guide.

Pumpkaboo Highlight Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, October 17, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Possibility of Pumpkaboo Shiny – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double Stardust when Capturing Pokémon.

Phantump Highlight Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, October 24, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Phantump Shiny Possibility – No.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double XP when Capturing Pokémon.

Outstanding Hour of Yamask

Date and Time – Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Yamask Shiny Possibility – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double the Candy when Capturing Pokémon.

Are you ready for the Pokémon GO highlight hour in October 2023? The month of Halloween brings a lot Pokémon Variocolor.

Fuente