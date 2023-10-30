We tell you everything about the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour for November 2023. All the dates, times, Shiny and bonuses.

We already know how and when the hours of the Featured Pokémon of November 2023 from Pokémon GO. The penultimate month of the year is full of surprises and with days full of bonuses and very shiny, since they all have Shiny Featured Pokémon. You want to know When is each featured hour of Pokémon GO in November 2023 and what does each one bring? Keep reading!

Featured Pokémon Time in November 2023 – Pokémon GO

Let’s review when the Featured time of Chinchou, Buneary, Dunsparce and Lechonk in November of 2023 in Pokémon GO. So you can prepare for Christmas with this wide repertoire of little monsters. Plus, they all have Shiny form, it’s a perfect month for shiny hunters!

And what bonus does each day of Featured Pokémon bring in November 2023? You have all the details below:

Chinchou Highlight Time

Date and Time – Tuesday, November 7, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Chinchou Shiny Possibility – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon.

Buneary Highlight Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, November 14, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Possibility of Buneary Shiny – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double XP when Evolving Pokémon.

Dunsparce Highlight Hour

Date and Time – Tuesday, November 21, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Dunsparce Shiny Possibility – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double Stardust when Capturing Pokémon.

Lechonk Highlight Time

Date and Time – Tuesday, November 28, from 6:00 PM (18:00) to 7:00 PM (19:00) local time.

Possibility of Lechonk Shiny – Yeah.

Featured Hour Bonus – Double XP when Capturing Pokémon.

Are you ready for the November 2023 Pokémon GO Featured Hour? The month before Christmas brings a lot Pokémon Variocolor.

