He Harvest Festival Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO It has arrived with everything this October.

Players are excited about the new Party Play mode, a multiplayer feature that has been rumored for a while. In the meantime, the community is enjoying routes, Raids, Mega Raids, and more.

But the daily activities now include those of the new temporary event in October, which will bring us new ways to get Estelera Powders and other rewards.

Harvest Festival Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO

Finally we have all the information regarding the new Harvest Festival Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.

The event will be available until next October 17 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). Players need to complete a series of challenges to maximize event rewards and 100% completion.

Below you will find all the necessary steps to do this.

The Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge

Fully completing the Harvest Festival in Pokémon GO will lead you to capturing tons of Pumpkaboo for its Collection Challenge.

You can find the following Pumpkaboo as wild Pokémon:

Pumpkaboo Small size Pumpkaboo Regular size Pumpkaboo Large size Pumpkaboo Extra large size

You will also need to get Gourgeist in all his sizes. To do this you need to find its respective Pumpkaboo and evolve it with 200 Candies:

Gourgeist Small Size Gourgeist Regular Size Gourgeist Large Size Gourgeist Extra Large Size

Once you have them all, you can claim the reward of 2,500 Stardust, 5,000 EXP and a Mossy Bait Module.

The Smoliv Collection Challenge

To finish we have the Pokémon GO Harvest Festival Smoliv Collection Challenge.

As its name suggests, you will only have to capture Smoliv and his evolutions. It’s a wild encounter, and you can evolve it with the following methods:

Dolliv: Evolve from Smoliv with 25 Candies Arboliva: Evolve from Dolliv with 100 Candies

The reward is the same as before, that is 2,500 Stardust, 5,000 EXP and a Mossy Bait Module.

With this you will have completed the Harvest Festival Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.