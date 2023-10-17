Pokémon GO puts at our disposal a whole repertoire of bonuses and exclusive items that we can claim for our account if we have Amazon Prime Gaming services. Get this offer now and show off your new look.

Niantic has collaborated with Amazon so that we have An interesting repertoire of cosmetics and “unlockables” available to enjoy even more the range of options that the game can offer us. The Greavard Wig has arrived with Amazon Prime Gaming.

Partner Research Reward Greavard’s Wig

*Unlocks early access to the avatar item Greavard wig through Timed Research.*

You will have it available until on November 17, 2023. The platforms on which it is available are iOS and Android.

Phases to complete the “Amazon Prime Gaming Partner Research” reward

Thanks to this addition we will have to face a series of phases, with their corresponding objectives and thus be able to obtain the famous Greavard Wig that will give us a little extra touch of elegance in the game. Don’t miss anything and take note of the following steps:

Phase 1

During the first phase we will have to complete some fairly simple challenges, but they will take some time and dedication. So you have to know the following:

Capture 30 Pokémon: 20 Raspberry Berry. Make 20 curveball throws: Lucky Egg. Send 5 gifts and add a sticker to each one: 20 Pinia Berry.

Level 2

This second phase will be a little more complicated, but the rewards that we can obtain thanks to this challenge will be better and more abundant. Perfect to be able to continue advancing and progressing in our game.

Catch 12 different species of Pokémon: 3 Revive. Use 20 Berries to help you capture Pokémon: 1000 Stardust. Explore 5 km: 10 Maximum Potion.

Phase 3

This is the third phase and the last in which we will have to complete challenges. Since the final phase will be a “party” and we will be able to claim all the rewards that we wanted from the beginning.

Defeat 5 members of Team GO Rocket: 20 Ultra Ball. Power up a Pokémon 5 times: 20 Super Ball. Manage to collect 2 Candies by exploring with your friend: 2 Golden Raspberry Berry.

Phase 4

Collect Reward: 5 Stickers and special encounters with the Pokémon Oricorio in different forms.

Details you need to know about this exclusive Pokémon GO event

Once you have seen the rewards and the different phases that this event in Pokémon GO is made up of, you need to know some details about its operation and validity that will help you a lot to divide your time as you can or want. So don’t miss any of these key details:

The reward can be claimed as deadline until November 17, 2023. So at the time of writing this article you have 31 days left. You will be able to complete all the phases of the investigation until December 26, 2023. Although keep in mind that the wig can only be claimed until November 17, as we have previously mentioned.

