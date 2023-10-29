Pokémon GO once again leaves us with one of the additions that everyone is currently talking about. We refer specifically to Dark Lugia, one of the Pokémon that is currently extremely difficult to capture. And the best of all is that the challenge does not end there, since after defeating this Pokémon (which is not easy), we will have the opportunity to capture it, although it is an even more challenging phase if possible than defeating it in combat.

In this article we will discuss the topic of how capture Dark Lugia in such a way that it may be a less expensive task to get hold of this Pokémon, which seems to be going through some kind of “error” either in design or programming.

How to capture Dark Lugia in its current state?

How are you supposed to catch this???

After this publication shared through Reddit, there has been a whole “buzz” about how to deal with the Dark Lugia capture process if we take into account the state in which it is located. A state that seems to be the result of a design or programming error, since the capture is practically impossible. Lugia is trapped in a permanent loop that makes it practically impossible to hit the capture with our launch, since we have a window of so only 0.5 seconds to land our launch successfully.

Community Feedback

Some players have wanted to comment on how they have achieved a feat that would be prodigious. Since they claim to have captured a Dark Lugia in its current state based on many attempts and a series of advice that still They can help you:

The Pokémon has to move from the top of the screen down, instead of waiting for the opposite move. When the attack animation ends is when we will have the opportunity to capture it. The Pokémon stops briefly before making a new attack, so the hitbox is reduced and will allow us to hit the ball. We could also use some extra object to increase our probability of capture, since we not only have to get the throw right, but also hope that Dark Lugia does not escape from the ball.

Remember that for the moment these are just a couple of tips that we They could be useful in facing this capture.

Other Pokémon GO players meanwhile are speculating that This may be an error in the Dark Lugia capture programming. which may be resolved in the near future. However, this seems unlikely and has probably been done intentionally by Niantic to make this capture something extremely unique.

