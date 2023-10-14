One of the mechanics introduced in recent months in Pokémon GO has been to obtain cells in order to evolve Zygarde, although it is not an easy task.

The way to evolve Zygarde in Pokémon GO is by getting cells until you reach the appropriate number: 50 for its 50% form and 200 to be complete. Here is a guide to achieve it more easily.

Even with guidance and advice, evolving Zygarde requires a lot of time and patience. But finally a player has achieved the feat of evolving it into its full form.:

This trainer, Sensray, has shared on Twitter how his Zygarde evolves from his 50th form to his final form, thus becoming the first player in the world to achieve this.

The community was a little discouraged about this issue, but seeing that this player has achieved it has made the coaches want to again. to get to work with the Routes in Pokémon GO to achieve the evolution of Zygarde.

