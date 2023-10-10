Make the most of the Shroomish Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Shiny Shroomish be caught? We tell you!

Pokémon GO Featured Hours begin in October. These days dedicated to specific Pokémon come loaded with bonuses and surprises. The second event of the month comes with the calmest and most relaxed Pokémon: the second Featured Pokémon of October is ShroomishPlant-type fungus that stars in Featured Time for October 10. In this guide we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Time of Shroomishand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether you can catch Shroomish Shiny or get Breloom Shiny.

When is Shroomish Spotlight Hour?

The Shroomish Featured Hour is Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to catch more Shroomish and take advantage of bonuses. It’s important to put attention on yes you can capture Shiny Shroomish during this Pokémon GO event.

What Bonuses are there in the Shroomish Featured Hour?

During the Shroomish Spotlight Hour, trainers will get a special bonus from the Double XP when Evolving Pokémon. This day’s bonus is ideal for raising your Trainer Level.

How to prepare for Shroomish Spotlight Hour?

To make the most of the October 10 Shroomish Highlight Hour in Pokémon GO, it’s important to prepare ahead of time. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to catch as many Shroomish as you can. Have more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour. If you have a Shroomish with good IVs, be sure to capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a perfect Breloom. Make the most of this hour. Capture everything you can to evolve it later taking advantage of a Lucky Egg and get many more XP to speed up your level up. Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that, if you manage get a Shiny Shroomishyou will be able to have Breloom Shiny o Variocolor in Pokémon GO. If you want to get the most out of Shroomish and its evolutions, remember that they end up being of types Plant and Fightwhose weaknesses and strengths you should know with the Pokémon GO Type Table.

