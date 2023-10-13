We certainly have interesting news regarding Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has offered more official details about its new event.

In the text that we leave you below, we can find out the details of their new Incense Day. Are you ready for an event full of insects? Incense Day is coming! Skorupi!

During the event, Incense will be more likely to attract Skorupi. Plus, with a little luck, you might find a shiny one! And not only will you find Skorupi… Enjoy the event with your friends and discover others Bug and Poison type Pokémon that they will approach the Incense. If you only see Pokémon of one type, wait an hour and see which Pokémon appear!