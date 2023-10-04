For a limited time, coaches will be able to meet Pikachu with detective hat during the event Pokémon GO celebrating the release of Detective Pikachu: Returnscoming soon October 6 are Nintendo Switch.

During the event, certain Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, including Magikarp, Growlithe, Bellossom, Alolan Exeggutor and also Slowpoke with a hat. Themed research activities will also be available and will allow you to meet Sudowoodo, Snivy and Rowlet once completed.

Event program:

Starts: October 5, 2023 at 10:00 local time Ends: October 9, 2023 at 20:00 local time Here for more information.

Catch a Hisui Decidueye with the Emblem of Ultimate Strength in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Hisui’s Decidueye will appear in the Battaglia Raid Teracristal of black crystals starting from Friday 6 October 2023 at 02:00 (night) until Monday 9 October at 01:59 (night), then again from Friday 13 October 2023 at 02:00 (night) until Monday 16 October at 01:59 (night).

Hisui’s Decidueye cannot normally be encountered in Paldea and the one that appears during this event will have the Grass Teratype. Get ready, this Pokémon is a formidable foe and its Ultimate Strength Emblem is proof of that! Work together with your friends to defeat this powerful Pokémon Tera.

This special Hisui Decidueye can only be caught once per save. You can still participate in the Teracristal Raid Battles against Hisui’s Decidueye to get more rewards if you have already captured him.

This Decidueye of Hisui may be present in other future events obtainable through other methods.

Event program:

From Friday 6 October 2023 at 02:00 (night) until Monday 9 October 2023 until 01:59 (night) From Friday 13 October 2023 at 02:00 (night) until Monday 16 October 2023 until 01:59 ( Night)

Note:

To participate in Tera Raid Battles, please download the latest news from the Poképortale by selecting Poképortale from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Check Poképortale News. You don’t need a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription to get the latest news from the Poképortale. After completing some post-game events, you will be able to find Teracrystal Raids originating from black crystals. However, players who have not completed these events may still participate in these Teracristal Raid battles by joining other Trainers in the multiplayer mode. A paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription (sold separately) is required to participate in Teracristal Raid battles with other Trainers online. Terms and conditions: To find out more go to https://www.nintendo.com/switch-online.

Teracristal Raid Battles only take place in the Paldea region.

