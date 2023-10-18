We once again receive interesting news regarding Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has offered more official details about its new feature.

This time, it is information about a couple of events. The first is a new Team GO Rocket Invasion. The members of Team GO Rocket, tricksters if ever they were, are on their mission to spread their mischief far and wide… and this time they’re not alone! We’ve spotted new Dark Pokémon, such as Dark Regigigas. Also, watch out for Dark Lugia in Tier 5 Dark Raids!

Don’t be intimidated by Team GO Rocket’s show of strength. With Team Play, you can join your friends and take advantage of the team upgrade!

Call on your allies and prepare for the clashes ahead of the Halloween season!

Team GO Rocket Invasion

From Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00, until Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Save dark Regigigas!

Giovanni is back and wants to put one of his evil plans into action. This time he plans to use Dark Regigigas! At the beginning of the event, a new special research story will be available to you. If you manage to advance, you will receive a Super Rocket Radar that you can use to find Giovanni!

You have until the end of Pokémon GO: Adventures Everywhere, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 (local time), to claim this special research.

dark regigigas

The debut of dark raids

Dark Lugia will return to Pokémon GO debuting in dark raids. Plus, for the first time in Pokémon GO, you can find a Shiny Dark Lugia, if you’re a little lucky!

Dark Lugia will appear in Tier 5 Dark Raids from Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM to Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM (local time).

Five Star Dark Raids

dark lugia

Pokemon Sombra

The Recruits of Team GO Rocket along with their leaders Sierra, Cliff and Arlo also use different dark Pokémon. Help Spark, Blanche and Candela defeat their opponents and rescue the dark Pokémon.

Additionally, Team GO Rocket has turned the following Pokémon into Dark Pokémon. Defeat the Team GO Rocket Recruits to save them!

With a little luck, the Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket Recruits could be shiny.

Gastly dark

Rhyhorn oscuro

Dark Barboach

Dark Cranids

Dark Shieldon

Dark Drilbur

Dark Litwick

dark raids

The following Pokémon will appear in dark raids. Gyms that are not controlled by Team GO Rocket may contain other raids.

Three Star Dark Raids

Dark Nidorina

Dark Nidorino

Dark Golbat

Event bonus

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and on balloons.

You can use a charged attack MT to make Dark Pokémon forget the Frustration charged attack.

Eggs

The following Pokémon will hatch from 12 km Eggs.

Larvitar

We are still

Pawniard

vullaby

Deino

Pancham

Salads

field research

Throughout the event there will be field research tasks with which you will obtain a mysterious component.

On the other hand, the second part of the evento de Halloween 2023. This year, Pokémon GO is having a huge Halloween party that you can attend from anywhere! There is no better way to celebrate than with your closest colleagues.

Arm yourself with courage to survive the terrifying antics that some well-known Pokémon can perform, as many of them will appear in disguise. Plus, Zorua, the elusive Zorro Pillo Pokémon, will return with a surprise that you can get if you’re a little lucky!

Do you want to discover a new way to play Pokémon GO with your friends? With Team Play, Trainers can go on adventures together in a shared gaming experience and complete challenges along the way.

Team Play allows you to form teams of up to four Trainers, who will be able to see their avatars on the game map, as long as they are close to each other. Whether you want to play as a team, complete Team Challenges, or create new memories by capturing Pokémon, Team Play will offer you the best gaming experience yet.

Part II of the Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 event

From Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time)

Pokémon debut

Pikachu in Halloween costume

Gengar with Halloween costume

You can also find other Pokémon dressed up from previous years during the event.

wild encounters

The following Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently.

Pikachu in Halloween costume

Vulpix in Dark Festival costume

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Piplup in a Halloween Mischief costume

Drifloon

Yamask

Fennekin

Fennekin

Phantump

Pumpkaboo with Spooky Festival costume

Noibat

Some Trainers might even encounter these Pokémon!

Gengar with Halloween costume

Temporary investigation

There will be a temporary Halloween research throughout the event!Complete research tasks to find Halloween Pokémon such as Zorua, Phantump, costumed Pokémon, and more.

Event bonus

Extra candy for successfully catching Pokémon with good throws, great throws, and great throws.

Additional ++ Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Good Throws, Great Throws, and Great Throws.

Disguised Pokémon can give you additional Candy when captured.

On October 31, disguised Pokémon will be able to give you Rare Candy or Rare Candy ++ when you capture them.

Raids

The following Pokémon will appear in raids.

Field research task meetings

There will be Halloween-themed field research tasks!

The following Pokémon can be found by completing field research tasks.

Mismagius

Yamask of Galar

Phantump

Some Trainers might even encounter these Pokémon.

Greavard

Temporary investigation

From October 19 at 10:00 a.m. to October 31 at 8:00 p.m. (local time), temporary research will be available exclusively for the event. Temporary research focused on capturing Ghost-type Pokémon will be available throughout the event. event.If you complete the research tasks, you will get Stardust, encounters with Greavard, and much more!

Greavard

Temporary investigation

Event-exclusive Timed Research will be available from October 19 at 10:00 a.m. to October 31 at 8:00 p.m. local time.Timed Research focused on Spiritomb and its 108 spirits will be available throughout the event!Complete the research tasks to receive encounters with Ghost-type Pokémon and Spiritomb!

Spiritomb

New avatar items and stickers

The following avatar items will go on sale in the in-game store during this event and will remain available after it ends!

Yamask Mask

Cofagrigus costume

Cofagrigus head

Phantump head

Greavard wig

You can earn event stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts, and purchasing them in the in-game store.

An item to evade and a partner investigation with Prime Gaming

As part of our collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming, we want to offer Trainers the opportunity to participate in a truly terrifying Halloween event.

Amazon Prime members will be able to claim a temporary research with incredible rewards, including early access to the Greavard Wig avatar item. This temporary research will be available from October 16, 2023 at 19:00 CEST (10:00 PDT), until November 17, 2023 at 18:59 CET (9:59 PST). To receive all rewards, Trainers must complete the research tasks by December 26, 2023 at 5:00 CET (December 25 at 20:00 PST).

For more information, you can go to the Pokémon GO page on Prime Gaming.

PokéStop Exhibits

Stay tuned for the Exhibits that you will find at different PokéStops during the Halloween event in which Phantump, Gastly or Gengar can participate!

Halloween Bundle in the Pokémon GO Online Store

All of the amazing Halloween surprises will also be available in the Pokémon GO Online Store, where Trainers can get more gifts for less.

From October 19 at 10:00 to October 31, 2023 at 20:00 (local time), two Halloween bundles will be available. For $4.99, Trainers will receive 10 Premium Raid Passes, two Star Pieces, and two Lucky Eggs. For $9.99, Trainers will receive 10 Super Incubators, five Incubators, and two Incense. Check out these bundles and other offers in the Pokémon GO Online Store.

Event Bundles

During the event, three Halloween bundles will be available in the in-game store.

For 495 Pokécoins, you will receive three Remote Raid Passes, a Star Piece, and a Lucky Egg.

For 725 PokéCoins, you will receive 10 Premium Raid Passes, two Star Pieces, and two Lucky Eggs.

For 1,550 PokéCoins, you will receive 10 Super Incubators, five Incubators, and two Incense.

You can discover these bundles in the in-game store!

Temporary investigation of payment Entry or deal

You will be able to access the event’s exclusive paid temporary research as part of Entry or Deal, which will begin on October 26, 2023 at 10:00 (local time). You can purchase Entry or Deal in the in-game store for $5 (or the equivalent price in your local currency).*

Complete the research tasks to get:

Three Silver Pinia Berries

Two super incubators

Two Rare Candies

More encounters with Misdreavus and Phantump

And much more!

Please note that the temporary investigation has an end date. Tasks associated with this temporary investigation must be completed and prizes claimed by Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have reached a high friendship level or higher. Please note that purchases, including tickets you gift to other Trainers, are non-refundable (subject to applicable regulations and exceptions outlined in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with Pokécoins.

Lavender Town Music

Lavender Town Music

During this year’s Halloween event, you can listen to a remix of Pueblo Lavanda’s music at night. Turn on the sound of the game to feel like you are walking through this very special town!

You can also listen to the music in this video.

Enjoy the decorations

During both parts of the Halloween event, PokéStops and Gyms will be decorated with Halloween motifs. We hope you like them!

While we wait, you have all the gift codes that are currently working here. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of Pokémon GO at this link. We read you in the comments!

