You will be able to access the event’s exclusive paid temporary research as part of Entry or Deal that will begin on October 12, 2023 at 10:00 local time. You can purchase Entry or Deal in the in-game store for $5 (or the equivalent in your local currency).*

Complete the research tasks to get a Mossy Bait Module and meet Pumpkaboo!

Please note that the temporary investigation has an end date. Tasks associated with this temporary investigation must be completed and prizes claimed by Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have reached a High Friendship level or higher. Please note that purchases, including tickets you gift to other Trainers, are non-refundable (subject to applicable regulations and exceptions outlined in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with Pokécoins.