Niantic wants to continue supporting the entire Pokémon GO community in Mexico. This is why he prepared the return of the event Day of the Dead. In this way, the emblematic and traditional Mexican celebration will return to the game for Android and iOS.

According to the official announcement, Relive the Adventure It will be the name that the Day of the Dead event will have in Pokémon GO. This limited time celebration will allow you to get various rewards, bonuses and will increase the spawn rate of different pocket monsters.

Let’s review all the information about Day of the Dead in Pokémon GO:

Pokémon GO will celebrate Day of the Dead in a big way

According to the official announcement, the Day of the Dead event in Pokémon GO will begin on Wednesday, November 1 at 10:00 AM local time. The event will come to an end on November 2 at 8:00 PM local time.

During the Pokémon GO event, the community will have the opportunity to capture different Pokémon dressed in a marigold crown. The Pokémon that will appear with this outfit are the following:

Cubone

Marowak

Dusknoir

Duskull

It is worth mentioning that trainers will be able to use 50 Cubone Candies to evolve their Pokémon into a Marowak with the marigold crown.

Another important point is that during the event the appearance rate of the following Pokémon will increase:

Sunkern

Sunflore

Houndour

Sableye

Roselia

Additionally, the following creatures will be available in Raids

Marigold Crown Cubone (One Star Raids) Azumarrill (3 Star Raids) Umbreon (3 Star Raids) Hariyama (3 Star Raids) Bombirider (3 Star Raids)

As part of the event, players will also be able to take advantage of the following bonuses:

Double the amount of candy per capture Additional Candy to transfer Pokémon Incense and Bait Modules will last 90 minutes

In the Day of the Dead event, the community can also take the opportunity to obtain themed stickers at Poké Stops, Gifts, and the Game Store. It is worth mentioning that these items will be available for sale during the event, but will remain in the store after it ends.

What did you think of the Day of the Dead in Pokémon GO? Are you excited to celebrate this event in Pokémon GO? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon GO is available for iOS and Android devices. You can learn more about this popular mobile game by clicking here.

