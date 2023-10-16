Here we have undoubtedly interesting news in relation to Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has offered more official details about its new feature.

This time, it is information about the new Multiplayer Team Play feature, which is coming tomorrow October 17. This “Team Play” in Pokémon GO allows up to four players level 15 or higher to adventure together. You can join together and complete challenges in a shared experience. You can organize a group by generating a QR code or a numerical code for other players to join.

Los group challenges They include spinning photo discs at PokéStops, taking on Raids, capturing Pokémon, and more. By completing these challenges you earn in-game rewards. Additionally, by taking on the challenges of a Raid with your party, you unlock “Team Power,” which increases the damage of your charged attacks.

You can verify progress and details of your group in the “Activity Details” section. There are also exclusive Eevee t-shirts available as rewards in a special mission for you and your party. You have more information on the official website in Spanish.

While we wait, you have all the gift codes that are currently working here. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of Pokémon GO at this link.

