Pokémon GO has many new features, features and situations that make it a unique game. Every month we have new updates and content to take advantage of. And one of the most used objects and most useful mechanics that the Niantic game has is the Pokémon Egg Hatchings. In this article as a guide we will summarize how you can find the entire list of Egg hatchings in Pokémon GO, which we remember there are different types and different uses and Pokémon for each one.

What is an Egg for in Pokémon GO?

An Egg in Pokémon GO has the function of hatching if we use an incubator. Getting these eggs is relatively simple., since we only have to go to a PokéStop and spin its photodisc. Or defeat a Team GO Rocket leader to get 12 km strange eggs. The different versions of eggs What we currently have available are:

2 km 5 km 7 km 10 km 12 km

One of the functions of this mechanic is to be able to incubate the greatest number of eggs possible. These Eggs can be obtained by color and added to the inventory. The way to hatch them is by using a hand incubator. They can be obtained by purchasing them in the store with Pokémoncoins. When a gap hatches we can get a lot of experience. Which can range from 500; 1000 points additional experience if we get a Pokémon that we have never found before.

*We can also obtain sweet candies to improve Pokémon.*

All the types of Eggs that you can find in Pokémon GO in October 2023

All 2 km eggs

Chinchou

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Wimpod

Lechonk

Fomantis

Meditite

Types of eggs that we can find within 5 km

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Machop

Bonsly

Larvesta

Lickitung

Gligar

Chingling

Mareanie

Eggs at 7 km

Galarian Meowth Galarian Ponyta Galarian Zigzagoon Galarian Darumaka Galarian Slowpoke Galarian Farfetch Alola Meowth Alola Geodude Alola Grimer Alola Sandshrew Alola Vulpix Alola Diglett Alola Stunfisk Alola Qwilfish Hisui Sneasel Hisui Voltorb Hisui Growlithe Hisui

10km Egg Hunts

Jangmo-o

Carbink

Goomy

Frigibrax

Larvesta

12km Pokémon and Egg Encounters

Larvitar Absol Skorupi Inkay Salandit Pawniard Pancham Skrelp Vullaby Scraggy Sandile

All Encounter Eggs in Pokémon GO Adventure Sync

5km

Cranidos

Munchlax

Alomomola

Shieldon

Happiny

10km

Gible

Rockruff

Jangmo-o

Goomy

At the moment it is would be all the information.