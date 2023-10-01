Los codes Pokémon GO They are occasional gifts with which Niantic He usually surprises us to help us in the adventure.

Codes can contain anything from small tools like Incense, to Special Investigations that lead to an encounter with the three Regis. However, these only work for a limited time, and we must always be alert to redeem them.

Below we will review all the codes Pokémon GO that have been available until October 2023.

Los codes Pokémon GO in October 2023

Seeking codes Pokémon GO continues in October 2023. Special event codes no longer work, but we are very attentive to updating this article with each new development.

At the moment there are not many free and functional codes in October 2023, but if you have not redeemed them already, these will offer you many useful resources and items in the game. You have the active codes that you can use once per account below:

E9K4SY77F5623: 10 free Poké Ball (Single use only) Buy Pokémon GO collection cards to get exclusive codes that you can redeem in the app for rewards.

These codes may stop working at Niantic’s discretion. We will update you with more details about it.

Promotional codes to help you get back on track Pokémon GO

Besides Pokémon GO promotional codes in October 2023, there are other exclusive codes. These are special for coaches who haven’t played in a while.

Niantic He usually contacts players through email. Pokémon GO Live to encourage them to return to the game. To do this, it usually offers promotional codes that can be claimed within three days of receipt. If it has been a while since you opened the app, it is possible that you have received an email or will receive it very soon.

Some players have reported that these codes have become more frequent, as many players are unhappy due to recent changes to the app.

Currently the codes include a Lucky Egg and two Super Incubators, which will surely help you rejoin the Pokémon GO.

All Codes Pokémon GO shared until 2023 (Expired)

Los codes Pokémon GO They are very beneficial for players, but it is for that reason that they are not shared much.

However, over the years we have received dozens of codes with rewards ranging from Research to exclusive tools and cosmetics.

If you want to see everything you’ve missed or remember previous rewards, you can see all the rewards below. codes Pokémon GO shared to date:

S76334522EHWZ: 7 Raspberry Berries and 7 Gimmighoul Coins for the 7th anniversary BXBXKXQTX4K9V: Golden Raspberry Berry ANZP3VHS5W6NA: Silver Pinia Berry NGQMVXCUCXVC4: x6 free PokéBall 2TNQ2FP3TYQ8W: x6 free Niantic PokéBall distributed individual codes on Twitter to get Purified Gems SWMLAGFHQ85AU: 5 Ultra Ball and 1 Bait Module SH753K4SYUN8S (expired October 14) 6AKRAV5WJN5FS: Temporal Research with Regirock Encounter YKG5ZPC4SLXAX: Temporal Research with Regice Encounter 6X4H9UCA8F7TT: Temporal Research with Regice Encounter WRGUZRVKRR2M3: T-shirt from the 2022 World Championship KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8: x2 Super Incubators, x2 Incense, x2 Incubators and x2 Lucky Eggs 7AZGHWU6DWV84: 1 Incense and x30 PokéBall SWHPH9Z4EMZN7: 30 PokéBall, 1 Incense and 1 Lucky Egg LRQEV2VZ59UDA : Verizon Jacket and Mask KUAXZBJUTP3B7: Verizon T-Shirt and Cap Samsung 4535347728075597: 1 Star Piece, 20 PokéBall and 1 Lucky Egg 53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP: 1 Incense, 10 PokéBall and 10 Pinia Berries 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 10 Maximum Potions and 10 UltraBall 6W2QRHMM9W2R9: 5 Frambu Berries and 10 PokéBall 9FC4SN7K5DAJ6: 1 Star Piece , 5 Stickers and 5 Frambu Berries DJTLEKBK2G5EK: 1 Star Piece, 10 Pinia Berries, 10 Stickers and 20 UltraBall DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP: 30 SuperBall and 30 Pinia Berries E9K4SY77F5623: 1st PokéBall GXSD5CJ556NHG: Gucci Collection H7APT5ZT LM45GZV: 30 PokéBall MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW9: 20 SuperBall and 20 Berries Frambu MQE4PFNYVRM6M: 1 Bait Module, 5 SuperBall and 5 Stickers RWQNL567S5SP7VTL: Ed Sheeran T-shirt P2XEAW56TSLUXH3: 30 Max Revive, 30 Pinia Berries and 20 UltraBall TRFJVYZVVV8R4: 1 Lucky Egg, 10 Max Revive and 30 UltraBall UWJ4PFY623R5X: 1 Lucky Egg, 5 Stickers and 5 UltraBall VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X: Ed Sheeran T-shirt

How to redeem codessde Android

Redeem your codes Pokémon GO On Android it is the easiest and most intuitive option, since it can be done from the application itself.

You will only have to open the app, select the PokéBall to open the main menu and go to the store option. Right at the bottom of the interface you will find the Promotions option, which will allow you to enter your code.

All that remains is to touch the redeem button and at that same moment you will receive the objects or rewards of the promotion.

How to redeem codessde iOS

To redeem your codes Pokémon GO On iOS you will have to follow a different process.

Because the app Pokémon GO It does not offer the possibility of redeeming the codes, you must do so through a computer or from the browser on your mobile device.

But don’t worry, you will only need to follow a few simple steps detailed below.

Redeem codes Pokémon GO from the web

If you prefer to use a computer to redeem your codes Pokémon GOThe process is quite simple.

You just have to enter the official website through this link from any browser. There you must log in, either with Google, Facebook or Niantic Kids. You must use the same account that you use to log in to Pokémon GOor your code will remain in the other account.

Once you enter your credentials and log in, the website will take you to the screen where you must enter the promotional code. All you have to do is accept and the items will be automatically added to your inventory.