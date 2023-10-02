Niantic announced the arrival of Pikachu with the detective hat inside Pokémon GOto celebrate the launch of Detective Pikachu: The Returnwhich arrives on October 6th on Nintendo Switch.
From Thursday October 5, 2023 at 10:00 until Monday 9 October 2023 at 20:00coaches will be able to take part in one time search detective themed, and among the various new features available there will be one new pose avatar, a collection challenge themed and various bonus.
Below are the details, from dedicated blog post:
“Detective Pikachu Returns” Event
From 10:00 on Thursday 5 October 2023 to 20:00 on Monday 9 October 2023 (local time)
The following Pokémon will appear more often in the wild.
Pikachu with detective hat^
Growlithe
Slowpoke with hat
Alolan Exeggutor
Magikarp
shut up
Bellossom
Lottery
Chimecho
Bronzor
Ducklett
Cutiefly
Falinks
Field research activity meetings
Themed field research missions will be available!
By completing them, you will be able to encounter the following Pokémon!
Collection challenge
Participate in field research missions to complete event-themed collection challenges!
Event bonuses
Trainers will be able to take advantage of surprise encounters with Pikachu wearing a scout hat once a day by taking photos.
XP doubled by spinning PokéStop discs during the event.
“Detective Pikachu Returns” Event Timed Search
Help Professor Willow track down a “Suspicious Pokémon” in this timed search story. Complete field research missions to receive encounters with Detective Hat Pikachu!
Remember that timed research has an expiration date. Timed Research missions must be completed and rewards claimed before Monday, October 9, 2023, 8:00 PM (local time).
New avatar pose
Show off your detective soul with the Detective Pikachu avatar pose, available in the store starting October 5, 2023.
