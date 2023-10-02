Niantic announced the arrival of Pikachu with the detective hat inside Pokémon GOto celebrate the launch of Detective Pikachu: The Returnwhich arrives on October 6th on Nintendo Switch.

From Thursday October 5, 2023 at 10:00 until Monday 9 October 2023 at 20:00coaches will be able to take part in one time search detective themed, and among the various new features available there will be one new pose avatar, a collection challenge themed and various bonus.

Below are the details, from dedicated blog post:

“Detective Pikachu Returns” Event

From 10:00 on Thursday 5 October 2023 to 20:00 on Monday 9 October 2023 (local time)

The following Pokémon will appear more often in the wild.

Pikachu with detective hat^

Growlithe

Slowpoke with hat

Alolan Exeggutor

Magikarp

shut up

Bellossom

Lottery

Chimecho

Bronzor

Ducklett

Cutiefly

Falinks

Field research activity meetings

Themed field research missions will be available!

By completing them, you will be able to encounter the following Pokémon!

Collection challenge

Participate in field research missions to complete event-themed collection challenges!

Event bonuses

Trainers will be able to take advantage of surprise encounters with Pikachu wearing a scout hat once a day by taking photos.

XP doubled by spinning PokéStop discs during the event.

“Detective Pikachu Returns” Event Timed Search

Help Professor Willow track down a “Suspicious Pokémon” in this timed search story. Complete field research missions to receive encounters with Detective Hat Pikachu!

Remember that timed research has an expiration date. Timed Research missions must be completed and rewards claimed before Monday, October 9, 2023, 8:00 PM (local time).

New avatar pose

Show off your detective soul with the Detective Pikachu avatar pose, available in the store starting October 5, 2023.

