For $5.00 (or the equivalent price in your local currency), you can access a temporary research event exclusive to the event. Completing the research tasks will earn you encounters with Ghost-type Pokémon, such as Phantump, and Dark-type Pokémon. , like Meowth from Alola, as well as a Halloween pose for the avatar.

Please note that temporary research expires. You must complete the tasks associated with the temporary investigation and claim their rewards by Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).

You can buy and give tickets to your Pokémon GO friends with whom you have a great friendship or greater. Please remember that all purchases, even those made for other Trainers, are non-refundable (in accordance with applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with Pokécoins.