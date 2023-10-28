Pokémon GO is packed with multiple functions and features that make it a unique game. A game that has a lot of types of Pokémon such as the Mythical ones that are an indispensable part of the extensive range that the Niantic game offers us.

Mythical Pokémon are the Pokémon that have a lower rate in order to be obtained, since in most cases we will need to have completed a special investigation story. And unfortunately many of them can only be completed when there is some Pokémon GO special event in effect. Almost all mythical Pokémon cannot be traded with other players, which makes them even more unique and special.

Here we will review all mythical pokemon that you can find in Pokémon GO.

All the mythical Pokémon of Pokémon GO ordered by generation in which they appeared

Kanto (1st generation)

Johto (2nd generation)

Hoenn (3rd generation)

Deoxys (Normal) Deoxys (Attack) Deoxys (Defense) Deoxys (Speed) Jirachi

Sinnoh (4th generation)

Unova (5th generation)

Victini

Keldeo

Genesect

Meloetta

Kalos (6th generation)

Hoopa Confinado Hoopa Desatado Diancie

Alola (7th generation)

Galar (8th generation)

Paldea (9th generation

At the moment there are no mythical Pokémon from the ninth generation in Pokémon GO, but they will most likely arrive soon.

How to catch mythical Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Most of the mythics as we have previously reported, can only be obtained through investigations and special event missions. These events are usually limited in time, so on many occasions we will miss the opportunity to get some of these powerful beings. Some like Darkrai can be obtained thanks to the famous 5-star raids that fuel the game. Below we leave you vital information:

If you want to capture mythical Pokémon, we regret to tell you that these are only obtained in special events, and if they are not valid, for the moment They cannot be obtained any other way.

The good news is that the special investigations that allow us to obtain them can appear again later, although there is no specific time that tells us this. Mythical Pokémon that can be defeated in raids can be obtained again once these raids are active again. The only mythical Pokémon that can be caught without all this waiting is Meltan. (Via a Mystery Box). If we get Meltan, we will need 400 sweets to be able to evolve it into Melmetal.