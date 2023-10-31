Pokémon GO is bringing us new content periodically. And within all this new content we not only have the Routes or the unique events. They also enter other aspects such as mega evolutions, which are improved, more powerful and unique versions of some of the most mythical Pokémon that we have available in the game. In addition, mega raids have also been a vital point in the game to add these powerful versions of our favorite Pokémon.

In this article we will review all the mega evolutions that we currently have in the Niantic mobile game, and all the ones we would like to see in the future or miss right now. Mega Evolutions have played an important role in the development of Pokémon GO, Will we be about to enjoy new features in the months to come?

All the Mega forms we currently have in Pokémon GO

Mega Charizard Mega Banette Mega Tyranitar Mega Sceptile Mega Sableye Mega Blaziken Mega Gyarados Mega Alakazam Mega Slowbro Mega Beedrill Mega Scizor Mega Houndoom Mega Lopunny

The Mega forms that we would like to see in the most mythical Pokémon in the game

Mega Mewtwo

