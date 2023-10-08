A Pokémon GO trainer has found a curious error during a battle in Team Rocket Grunt Battle or Battles against Team Rocket recruits. The bug has been most curious, since his Mewtwo ended up using the rival Pokémon’s moves in the middle of the battle. In recent months the number of errors that we have found in the game has been worrying, and the community has not been slow to share them all through forums such as Reddit and social networks.

The bug in Team Rocket Grunt

This has in fact not been the only error that players have encountered in this game mode. For example, a coach a few days ago, came across a Pokémon with an impossible moveset. The battles against the Recruits have caused quite a stir, not because of their characteristics or what they offer us, but because of the errors that have appeared and that in some cases have greatly hindered the players as a whole. In today’s article error, a player saw how the movements of his Mewtwo They were completely different than expected.

My Pokémon are using the opponent’s moves during Go Rocket Grunt battles

byu/FlexibleFelix inTheSilphRoad

Who are Team Rocket Grunts?

Team Rocket Recruits are the lowest level agents of Team Rocket in Pokémon lore. They work under the orders of both Giovanni and Madame Boss, and have also been added in Pokémon GO. Although the first sensations have not been entirely positive due to the bugs that the mode has been suffering during these last weeks. In general they do not pose a great challenge. They have appeared in other games before the Niantic title.

But it has been in this where they have become fashionable thanks to these new battles and technical errors derived from them.