One of the great things that Pokémon GO players love is hunting for various colored Pokémon, and with each event different new Pokémon of various colors come out within the game that make players want to keep coming in day after day.

Really catching various colored Pokémon in Pokémon GO is not an easy task at all.even less so when it comes to raid Pokémon, since the percentage of various colors is very low.

Even so, this player wanted to share with the Reddit community the sacred experience he has had in the game. And after a long time you decided to go to your church again, what was your surprise? That she got Darkrai various color and perfect.

Got this after going to church for the first time in 6 years

The players have joined the comments adding that it is an act of God or have even called it a modern miracle. Users have added that they should keep this Pokémon forever, because it is so good, so rare, and because it was captured as a result of this very peculiar circumstance. Many other users say they will take a walk through their local churches to see if they have the same luck.

