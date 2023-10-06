One of the latest functions that has been incorporated into Pokémon GO has been the routes, with which players must follow a path that appears marked on the map along which various Pokémon and also Zigarde cells appear. To enter a route it is necessary do it first and then send a request to Niantic for approval.

That does not mean that the company is going to give the green light to all the requests that are sent, much less that it is going to do it at the moment, so sometimes you have to wait quite a few days for that to happen. However, there is a user who has created what may be the stupidest route in the world and on top of that Niantic has not thought twice about giving it a thumbs up.

This is how he narrated it through Reddit, where he said that while he was walking he found a small park and nothing else occurred to him but to walk around it seven times and then finish the route. Well, for some reason Niantic thought it was good and the route in question was approved in just a couple of minutes.

Its creator thought it was very funny, but imagine sitting in the park and suddenly seeing someone with a cell phone walking around you non-stop. Of course it would be a bit strange, but this situation has generated all kinds of comments in favor and others who have not hesitated to show their discontent.

In the case of the former, there are those who found it very funny, while the rest feel very angry at the fact that a route of this type, which they define as very absurd, has been viewed favorably in compared to yours that have been waiting for days or weeks. Even so, there are those who believe that it is due to the fact that the route only passes through a park has caused it to be approved so quicklyalthough it is difficult to know what the real reason behind all this is.

