Pokémon GO is full of players who are incredibly hungry. Just like luck favors encounter the rarest Pokémon. And that’s what happened to a player from Germany, who caught a form of Gastly never before seen by most of the players in the Niantic title.

Specifically, the Pokémon was captured on the day October 20, 2023. And the post in which the discovery was shared quickly went viral on Reddit and other social networks. The form he has captured of Gastly is a Shiny, a form that is barely visible and has been captureable in the game so far.

As rare as a Shundo…

byu/Promisedtoleave inpokemongo

Hence this feat in this peculiar capture of Pokémon GO has not gone unnoticed among the thousands of Reddit posts. That fall like hail on the forum every day. The community has been surprised by the discovery, and many have started a debate saying whether the meteorological factor and the completed investigations have influenced this very special catch.

What do you think? Do you think it was due everything to luck or there is something mysterious behind this iconic capture?

