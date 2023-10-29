Pokémon GO has given us a lot of good memories and positive experiences. However, being a game that forces us to explore our own world, sometimes if we are not careful in our adventure, We may end up having extremely dangerous encounters.

We have heard many times of players who have been hit by vehicles, who have gotten into dangerous areas, or even that they have been lost. However, there are very few occasions in which a Pokémon GO player almost gets shot for the simple fact of playing the Niantic title.

Had a very scary encounter playing Pokémon go today

The player in question was parked near a church, catching a Gengar. Suddenly and in the middle of this raid, a man stood in his way, and placed his vehicle next to his. The first thing the stranger told him was that he did not recognize that player from having been in that area before.

And that he was also armed and that he would shoot without hesitation if the player did not leave the parking lot close to the church he was in. He was neither a police officer nor a security guard, simply an armed man with a lot of free time who began making threats for no reason.

The player tried to defend himself, arguing that he was only playing from his mobile phone, but the aggressor did not take those words into account. Finally, the player who tells us the story decided to leave the place for fear of losing his own life.

It was later confirmed that The police captured the man.

