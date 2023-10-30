Pokémon GO periodically gives us new content, raids and Pokémon that land in the vast world created by Niantic. And as part of the Nintendera community, you will be aware that Genesect is one of those Pokémon that is being talked about the most recently. Genesect returns to Pokémon GO’s 5-star Raids with big changes that we have to take into account. His arrival is scheduled for this November 2023.

Additionally, this Genesect returns with a HidroROM, an artifact that changes everything. In this article as a guide, we will bring you some tips and guidelines to combat Genesect Incursions with HidroROM, as well as the most optimal ways to approach this confrontation. Are you going to miss it?

What is a HydroROM?

This item was added in the fifth Pokémon generation. It is also one of the Genesect cartridges and is also an inherent and characteristic part of it. By having a Genesect the HidroROM equipped, it will make its “techno shock” move become a water-type move, when it would basically be a normal type move without this modification. The HidroROM makes The upper light on Genesect’s back changes color to a deep blue.

These are the Pokémon that can counter Genesect HidroROM in Pokémon GO

Mega Blaziken

Mega Charizard

Arcanine

Infernape

Heatran

Flareon

Reshiram

Moltres

Darmanitan

Weaknesses of Genesect HidroROM

This variant of Genesect is mostly water type, although the modification does not eliminate the fact that it is still a Bug/Steel type. This means that Genesect will be weak against Fire-type moves for the moment. Hence, the top list that we have given you offers you a couple of useful options to face this confrontation in the best possible way. As a Pokémon trainer you have to remember that your strategy and your movements will end up deciding the final balance of the confrontation.

Genesect HidroROM resistors

Regarding its resistances, this Pokémon with the water modification includedwill have notable resistance to these elements during battles:

Bug Fairy Plant Dragon Psychic Steel Ice Normal Poison

Moves that Genesect will use against us in battle

Below we will offer you the confirmed movements so far he will use this version of Genesect against Pokémon GO trainers ahead of the next 5-star raid.

Fury Slash (Bug Type) Metal Claw (Steel Type) Magnet Bomb (Steel Type)