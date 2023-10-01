Pokémon GO is in a moment of great ups and downs due to Niantic’s latest decisions. And to top it all off, recently a former Niantic employee has come out to the public to reveal many of the opinions that Niantic would have regarding the community. And his plans for Pokémon GO. Obviously these are nothing more than individual statements.

Statements that may be motivated by an impulse to discredit the company. Or it was an act of faith on the part of the former employeeto filter the “true” comments from company managers on the matter. At the moment we have no way of finding out which of the two parties is telling the truth.but the situation is as follows.

The comment has been left by a former employee of the most famous video game company currently on the mobile market. And that it is linked to Nintendo. While this information can easily be called into question due to a lack of evidence, it is something to keep in mind. Niantic should comment on this as soon as possible.

The summary of the comment is that the majority of people who work in the company are passionate about the world of Pokémon and who tries to give his best day after day. On the negative side, the criticism would go through the department leaders and those who make the final decisions and the path that the title has to take. Something that according to this former employee “has to change to win back the Pokémon GO community”

Via: Future Game Releases