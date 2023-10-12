October doesn’t just have to be the month of terror, it can also be the month of harvest! This is why Pokémon GO, in addition to having Halloween events, will have a Harvest Festival where a creature will make its debut in the game for Android and iPhone.

Through a statement, The Pokémon Company confirmed that Smoliv, the Olive Pokémon originally discovered in Paldea, will make its debut in the game. This plant-type creature will appear in the wild as part of the Harvest Festival.

Of course Smoliv will not be alone and the following Pokémon will also have a higher frequency of appearance to make the Harvest Festival a holiday for trainers who love Grass-type Pokémon.

Smoliv Bellsprout Exeggcute Sunkern Wurmple Combee Sewaddle Cottonee Petilil Flabébé Red Flower (will appear in Europe, the Middle East and Africa) Flabébé Blue Flower (will appear in the Asia Pacific region) Flabébé Yellow Flower (will appear in America) Pumpkaboo Bounsweet

Harvest Festival will have more benefits for Pokémon GO trainers

That’s not all, since the following creatures will appear in Field Research Tasks:

Burmy Plant Trunk Burmy Arena Trunk Burmy Trunk Basura Pumpkaboo Smoliv

Harvest Festival has several surprises

The event will also offer other benefits. Among them are Experience Point bonuses, Stardust and Mossy Bait Modules. Plus, you’ll get extra candy for every Pumpkaboo you capture.

The Harvest Festival began today in Pokémon GO and will end on October 17, 2023.

Pokémon GO is available for iOS and Android devices. You can learn more about this popular mobile game by clicking here.

