It seems that the community is not wasting any time, and several users on the Reddit forum have wanted to point out that the Turquoise Mask DLC is already It had been hinted at long before the premiere of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. We are talking about the Pokémon Black and White delivery and how it seems to hide a very interesting message.

The screenshot we see in the post is from Nacrene Museumwhich houses a large red mask in Pokémon Black and White, when we examine said mask, the following text box is displayed:

“A mask that the ancients used to wear at festivals.”

Hence all eyes have been on The Turquoise Mask.

Teal mask in black and white!?

Hence, many have wanted to find that similarity, or at least the germ of the final idea seen andn the latest DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. The community has not been slow to comment a lot about this situation, which has led to applauding the ingenuity of the author of the post in finding this reference.

One that is very clear, that Nintendo had all this in mind for a long time, and that finally has materialized in the form of DLC.

Via: Reddit