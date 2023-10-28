Pokémon fans tend to continually surprise us with the most curious innovations and additions. And now that Halloween is approaching, the truth is that the community He is giving everything to offer us the most terrifying creations.

Would you like a sweet before lunch? Well you don’t have to look any further. This cake based on a realistic Gengar design It has been completely viralized through networks and sites like Reddit. Achieving good interactions in a short time once again shows us the creativity of thousands of players around the world.

I made a realistic Gengar pie, cherry juniper flavoured c:

byu/profrosemary inpokemon

Ok, it won’t have the most appealing appearance in the world, but you have to admit that they have put effort and dedication into it. Gengar is one of the best-known Pokémon in the Pokémon cast. terrifying things that exist in the Nintendo universe.

And this fan has perfectly captured the sinister character appearance on the cake Would you take a bite?

The darkest and most sinister Pokémon created by Nintendo.

Via