We have already shared on the web several shapes shown by different Pokémon fans. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Bulbasaur. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

You already know that Bulbasaur is a Grass-type starter introduced in the 1st generation. Their evolutions are Ivysaur and Venusaur, and together they are part of the evolutionary line of Silver-type starter Pokémon of this generation. On the other hand, Pikachu is the well-known Electric-type Pokémon characterized by being the main symbol of the franchise. In this case, Reddit user itzdhruv hhas shown what a spectacular spaceship inspired by this Pokémon could look like by creating it in Starfield.

It is not the first time that figures or fan-arts of this style and inspired by unusual shapes are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic and truly original result in this case. In the image you can see the spacecraft in question. Some fans have claimed that could have a greater resemblance to Venusaurtaking into account its size and proportions.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Bulbasaur Ship! Build Credit-CurtisBuilds YouTube

byu/itzdhruv inStarfield

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

Via.