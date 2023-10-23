We once again receive a curious fan-art related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon.

Raikou is an Electric-type Pokémon belonging to the 2nd generation. It is one of the most curious Pokémon of the generation mainly because it is part of the Pokémon trio known as the “Legendary Dogs”, being a Pokémon with a very high average statistic. In this case, Reddit user endifi has shown what Raikou could look likethis well-known Pokémon, if it had a human form.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see a shape inspired by a kind of knight that has the same color palette as Raikou as well as an elegant but at the same time scary appearance. It’s certainly great.

You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

243 Raikou (OC)

byu/endifi inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think another design could have turned out better? Had you imagined a fan-art with these characteristics like this? We read you in the comments.

