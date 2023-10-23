We bring an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post you have below, we can learn that it has already been officially named Dragonite ambassador of one of the prefectures of Japan. This is the prefecture of Fukui in Japan.

The Pokémon has been named ambassador in an official event:

Dragonite’s live reaction to being appointed ambassador of E̶s̶p̶a̶ñ̶a̶ the Fukui prefecture in Japan pic.twitter.com/58TIermixV — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) October 23, 2023

And this train will also start operating in the prefecture:

What do you think? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

