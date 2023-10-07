Police in Japan have been targeting criminals, as part of an operation against fraud and counterfeits. In this case it was the turn of the Pokémon Cards (Pokémon TCG), since a group was dedicated to forging and distributing copies of these cards for profit through scams and lies.

According to several Japanese news sources, the police in the city of Annaka has recently been informed about counterfeits regarding Pokémon Cards. A client who fell for this scam suspected that the letters were forgeries and contacted the authority.

Specifically, this purchase was made for 186,100 yen (approximately $1,252), through an auction. The police opened a direct investigation into this matter, even contacting Nintendo itself to carry out a thorough evaluation of these allegedly counterfeit letters. The counterfeiter himself later admitted when he was cornered that it was indeed a scam. One that had claimed several victims.

The news was so viral that it was even shared in the national media of Japan. The Pokémon Company announced that they were going to actively work on taking down and completely destroying counterfeits and legally pursuing those who sold or created fake copies of the Pokémon TCG. A market that moves a lot of money internationally.