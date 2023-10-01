A bus driver has been acclaimed by students for giving away a multitude of Pokémon cards. Well, more and more people are joining the trend. to buy and collect these types of cards around the world. And a incentive for some students to go to school, this bus driver will brighten your morning this way.

Your kindness has been shared through forums and social networks. Reddit being the space in which the community has made its function viral. Going to school is often not easy, and working as a bus driver is neither. These small moments confirm why we have one of the best video game communities in the world.

I’m a school bus driver and I’m giving each student a card as they exit the bus.

Via: Reddit