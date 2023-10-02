More news for fans of Pokémon Café ReMix: have new content for this app. They have been officially confirmed this morning.

What’s new in Pokémon Café ReMix

Yes, we are talking specifically about new confirmed events. The first is a new delivery event that gives us the festive outfit of Sylveon starting October 3, 2023. The second is the first bingo event in the game, where we can complete various challenges to get the Halloween outfit of Vaporeon starting October 3, 2023.

