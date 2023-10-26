More news is coming for Pokémon Café ReMix fans: we have new content for this app. They have been officially confirmed this morning.

What’s new in Pokémon Café ReMix

Yes, we are talking specifically about new confirmed events. To celebrate the second anniversary of the Café ReMix update, Koraidon will appear in-game as part of the celebrations starting tomorrow, October 27, 2023. It is currently unclear how Koraidon will appear, but it will be available starting tomorrow. Here it is:

