Although 27 years have passed since the original release of Pokémon Red and Blue on Game Boy, a secret has been discovered that very few knew.

Pokémon is one of the longest-running franchises in history, with 27 years of history behind their backs. The current focus is on the ninth generation, with Pokémon Scarlet and Purplewhich is giving away 2 of its most coveted objects while waiting for the landing of The Indigo Disk, the second DLC of the proposal and, especially, the 2024 project that should be ready for Nintendo Switch 2. However, despite the fact that The deliveries that started it all seem to have become obsolete, even To this day they continue to reveal secrets to blow players’ minds.

Thanks to Twitter user (X) RozeDepami, it has been possible to learn an interesting detail about Pokémon Red and Blue that very few players knew about. As the video that we leave you below these lines shows, By entering the Lavender Tower without the Scope Silph item, there is a method by which Ghost’s true identity can be discovered., the Pokémon that appeared in the place without the viewer that allowed them to discover their appearance. To do this, you have to perform a small trick in the combat animation against them.

A ridiculous trick for the first generation Pokemon.

Even if you don’t have a Silph Scope, you can see the ghost’s true identity by checking the Pokemon’s strength and returning to the battle screen. pic.twitter.com/AnAVoRmekc — RozeDepami (@RozeDepami1085) October 17, 2023

As shown by the aforementioned user, in order to discover the identity of the Ghosts of Torre Lavanda you must observe the statistics of one of your Pokémon and return to battlesomething that allows us to see that the ghostly forms are, in reality, Cubone. Something that makes special sense with the Pokémon lore and with the revelation that the final boss of the tower is the mother Marowak who was killed by Team Rocket. Definitely, one of the best kept secrets of the first installments of the saga and which had been hidden for 27 years.

Pokémon Gold and Silver recently denied one of its greatest legends

In relation to the second generation, one of the most highly valued by the community, another secret has also been discovered recently. In this way, the YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming wanted to explore this legend around Pokémon Gold and Silver, determining that what made the appearance of Johto and Kanto as regions in Pokémon Gold and Silver possible was using 1 MB memory cartridgesdouble those used in the development of Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellow, something that allowed a greater amount of content for the proposal.

It will be necessary to see if in the coming years new secrets and mysteries continue to be revealed of some of the most legendary games in the entire video game industry.

