We already informed you about how it would affect the Pokémon Bank and more services. We talked about the closure of online services by Nintendo. They are not news focused not on Switch but on the closure of the 3DS and Wii U online.

Specifically, we already know Nintendo It already has a date for the end of its online services: will stop working early April 2024. Will some online services be available even after online services generally end? It will still be possible to use online services for the following software, but that could also end at some point in the future: this is Pokémon Bank.

However, The Pokémon Company has recommended players transfer your Pokémon from Pokémon Bank to Pokémon Home “as soon as possible”, which suggests that in the future Pokémon Bank could also close its services. This would affect compatibility with the mainline Pokémon games, meaning that Pokémon from the GBA, DS, and 3DS generations would not be able to transfer to newer generations.

Players are urged to make transfers before a possible permanent closure:

Nintendo 3DS online services will be discontinued in April 2024. While Pokémon Bank can be used beyond that date, we encourage players to transfer their Pokémon to Pokémon HOME at their earliest convenience. Click here to learn how ➡️ https://t.co/M9dEMLuWgM pic.twitter.com/L4Ou1zufye — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) October 4, 2023

