In the post you have below, we can find out that The Pokémon Company plans to release “Camping Trip with Pokémon”a 3-episode web series that starts October 9. It features a man who goes camping with his Pokémon and highlights his passion for cooking.

It is the continuation of the “Pokémon Sweets Paradise” series from last year and this is the published video:

