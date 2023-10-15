And while it’s simple due to the nature of the starter Pokémon, it’s also impressive for looking completely official.

Starmie is a Pokémon especially recognizable to players of this franchise.

All the most important franchises in our sector They have very strong communities, which support the games and their developers. Of course there is a difference between them, and that is that although some are known for being especially toxic, like the ones we find in many of today’s competitive games, there are also others known especially for the fact that their users are extremely pleasant so general, as is the case of Pokémon. In this case, they are also recognized for being especially imaginative, which means that from time to time we can learn about new fan-art or similar based on this IP that was born on the now classic Game Boy.

We have seen this type of arts in all types of styles and purposes.and as we have said, the community is especially imaginative, even seeking to fill the gaps that Game Freak itself has left in the games, and even in its animated series, recognized as one of the best anime in history.

In this case we come to show you how a user has made a fan-art that It is a concept of what an evolution of the Pokémon Starmie would be likeone of the most characteristic if we focus only on those that we can find when swimming or being in the water.

Starmor – OC Starmie Evolution

byu/phantasma_photo inpokemon

As you can see, We are not facing the most impressive fan-art we have encountered, but this is precisely because the original Pokémon does not have many details, so its evolution had to follow a similar line. Therefore, it is totally feasible to say that the work has been exceptional, so much so that it could perfectly pass as the official design of a game.

A community that remains at the foot of the canyon

As we have already said, The Pokémon community is one of the best we can find in this sector, and despite having been disappointed several times, as happened with the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, it continues to maintain its totally unconditional support for the franchise. At the same time, we could say that it is the users themselves who give it life, thanks in part to the incredible fan-arts they give us through Reddit and other platforms like Twitter (now X) or Instagram.

